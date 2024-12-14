AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Pakistan

May 9, Nov 26 incidents: PTI demands high-powered judicial commission

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Friday reiterated his party’s demand for a high-powered judicial commission to investigate the May 9 fiasco and the November 26 massacre of PTI workers.

Speaking in National Assembly, he clarified that his party has not held any talks with the government and denied reports that talks were already taking place.

The PTI led by jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, has made a number of demands including the release of its leaders and the repeal of the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, to end the ongoing political unrest in the country.

The PTI has taken to the streets several times this year, marching onto Islamabad to press for their demands especially release of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan but so far no agreement has been reached between the party and the government.

In his speech in National Assembly, Qaiser said that he went to see Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to condole with him over the sad demise of his sister, adding no discussion regarding negotiations took place with the speaker except offering condolences.

Referring to media reports that he had spoken to the NA spokesman about the government’s talks with the party and acknowledged that a committee had been set up for the talks but that it had only been instructed by Khan to take further action if it considered this unjustified.

“It’s true that the government has also shown some seriousness. But still there is no breakthrough in talks between us and the government,” he added.

Qaiser raised serious concerns about the November 26 protest, questioning why was live ammunition used during the protest, adding under which law unarmed citizens were fired upon.

He strongly condemned the actions and demanded accountability for the events of that day.

He said the party considers the 26th Amendment to be unconstitutional and stressed that justice must be served but that can only be done with the immediate release of Imran Khan. Moreover, he said that there is a need to hold a thorough probe into the events of November 26.

Qaiser was all praise for the lawmakers belonging to Punjab, stating that he salutes the MNAs who are standing firm against state oppression.

The PTI leader said that a virtual martial law is in place in the country especially in Punjab and there is no protection for people’s businesses or properties, which has tarnished the image of the country globally.

He drew the attention of the NA speaker and said: “As a custodian of the house, it is your responsibility to protect the members of the house.”

