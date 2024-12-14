OGDCL announces gas, condensate discovery at Bettani-02 well

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the operator of Wali Exploration License with a 100 percent working interest, has made a gas and condensate discovery in Samanasuk formation, an exploratory zone, at the Bettani-02 (Slant) well located in District Laki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Bettani-02 (Slant) well was spudded in as an appraisal well and drilled to a depth of 5,080 meters into the Shinawari formation, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday said.

