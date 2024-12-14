Walking is a blessing

Walking is such a blessing. You realize when, for one reason or the other, this God given gift is restricted or hindered due to some accident or disease. Walking has many forms.

The natural ordinary walking that takes us from one part of our residence to the other or to the next door grocery store or just for visiting friends and relatives. We do this type of walking quite frequently and don’t even think about this advantage, which our two legs provide.

It is not just a matter of transporting your torso from point A to point B but this is also the best form of exercise that keeps you fit and safe from many diseases specially the cardiovascular type.

The best thing about walking is that this is one exercise that is free and requires no equipment unless you are one of those busy bees that do not have the time to step out of their offices and instead of taking a walk in the wide open spaces prefer a treadmill. The most preferred and enjoyed form of walking is a walk in the park.

This in most areas in Karachi is free or with a minimal fee that is not a burden on any ordinary pocket.

Some of the outstanding parks where one can walk and relax include Safari Park, Hill Park, Bagh-Ibn-Qasim, Hilal Park, Zamzama Park, Amir Khusro Park and then there is the ever green and historic Frere Hall gardens where throngs of people can be seen walking every evening. The more adventurous and those who want to keep really fit and in shape also run at great speeds in these parks weaving in and out of the slow walkers to keep up with their friends who are jogging with them.

There are many questions people ask about walking and jogging. There is difference of opinion about the timing of the walk, the duration of a walk, etc.

Most health experts believe that a minimum of 30 minutes can also help not only in losing weight but also preventing several diseases or help in controlling them like diabetes, heart diseases, etc.

There is also the timing of the walk that is usually discussed with some insisting that early morning is the best time for this but others prefer pre-dinner walks as perhaps it also elevates their hunger and makes their meals more enjoyable.

A great advantage of walking specially in the evening is that according to health experts it has a positive impact on your sleep and even your mood.

Other major benefits include strengthening of bones, maintaining a healthy body weight and according to some sources even prevent the invasion of major diseases like cancer.

Who would have thought that the simple act of moving your legs in one direction or the other could open up such advantages healthwise and prevent many visits to a doctor.

On the lighter side the walking track in a park is in most areas akin to a pantomime being played out in the open.

Different characters appear one after the other and if you have a keen sense of observation and hearing you can enjoy yourself on a walking track by just the action taking around.

As a passionate walking fan I have overheard business deals being negotiated as the walker or jogger unmindful of the people around him negotiates, argues and sometime closes the deal that brings new energy to his walk.

Ladies on the walking track discussing various recipes though some young ones walking with a friend can be heard to discuss the challenging times in their various organizations and how they have boldly faced new challenges.

On the sidelines there are the classes for martial arts usually for young girls and tone down exercises supervised by experts in the background of suitable music.

Yes not to forget those who do not visit parks to reduce weight but actually to put on more weight. These are families who like to dine in the open and bring various foods particularly Biryani.

The family than sits around the cloth spread out to serve as a dining table and enjoy their dining in the open.

The moment all the cats in the park have been waiting for who gather at the outer extremities of the dining party to take care of the tit bits thrown their way.

Not a dull moment in these bastions of good health and relaxed living. What are you waiting for? Just go out to the nearest park and do it.

