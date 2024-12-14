Curbs on digital freedoms

EDITORIAL: In yet another example of how the government’s high-handed approach towards controlling of digital technologies has had costly real world consequences for millions of citizens, Pakistan was ranked among the lowest 12 percent globally for mobile and broadband internet speeds in October.

According to Ookla’s Speed test Global Index released on December 9, the country has been ranked 100 out of 111 countries in mobile internet speeds, and 141 out of 158 countries in broadband speeds.

These findings come as little surprise given that since the beginning of 2024, internet freedoms in the country have eroded at a steady pace. From the banning of X to instituting internet outages during politically sensitive periods – such as the general elections and opposition protests – and now with efforts to install the notorious firewall in the last few months, internet speeds have plummeted, severely impacting businesses, freelancers and ordinary citizens alike.

A closer look at Ookla’s findings reveals that Lahore and Karachi lead the country in internet speeds, with Lahore achieving a median mobile data speed of 24.38mbps and Karachi recording the fastest fixed broadband speed at 19.28mbps.

These figures, unsurprisingly, pale in comparison to global leaders, where mobile data speeds in the UAE reach an astounding 428.53mbps and fixed broadband in Singapore soars to 316.99mbps, highlighting how far behind we are in the race for digital connectivity.

The fact is that harnessing the potential of modern digital technologies demands an ecosystem that fosters innovation, creativity and the foundational infrastructure necessary to transform raw talent into tangible progress that yields economic dividends. And reliable internet speeds are the basic building block of this digital infrastructure, essential for effectively supporting a modern knowledge-based economy.

As pointed out by the chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association recently, our information technology sector routinely suffers losses of more than USD 1 million per hour on account of internet shutdowns, while earlier estimates from August had put down the cost of installing the national firewall and the consequent internet slowdowns at USD 300 million.

Additionally, data provided by Statista, a global online platform specialising in data gathering, had estimated that internet shutdowns had cost Pakistan over Rs65 billion in 2023, affecting 83 million people and lasting 259 hours, while the country ranked seventh globally in economic losses from internet disruptions, with total costs amounting to USD 237.6 million. As 2024 draws to a close, we can be sure that the economic losses attributable to the government’s obsession with controlling people’s online activities are bound to be much higher for this year.

It is abundantly clear that our regulatory regime vis-a-vis digital technologies is being designed by individuals who have little understanding and experience of what is needed to thrive in the global digital environment. Actions such as slowing down of internet speeds and throttling of VPNs stifle experimentation and innovation in cutting edge fields like Artificial Intelligence.

This will limit our workforce’s ability to compete in the global market, hamper foreign exchange inflows and drive a substantial brain drain as top talent, disheartened by the lack of opportunities at home, seeks more innovation-friendly environments abroad.

Ironically, the very industry the government is pinning its hopes on to boost the economy, enhance foreign reserves and drive exports is being systematically undermined by its own actions, either through a lack of understanding or simple indifference to the consequences of its actions.

The powers-that-be must understand that we are heading towards a future marked by squandered talent, a disillusioned youth and entire industries being rendered uncompetitive, all because of their dictatorial urge to suppress the digital space. No amount of investment in IT cities, like the one being developed in Punjab with much fanfare, will ever compensate for the lack of a supportive ecosystem that values innovation and safeguards digital freedoms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024