AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin praises Trump’s criticism of Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 03:21pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Friday praised US President-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of Ukrainian strikes with US missiles deep into Russian territory and said the position was fully in line with Moscow’s own position.

Trump criticized Ukraine’s use of US-supplied missiles for attacks deep into Russian territory in a Time magazine interview published on Thursday, comments that suggest he could alter US policy toward Ukraine.

Harris is more predictable than Trump: Kremlin

“The statement itself completely coincides with our position,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He said Trump’s statement was in line with “our vision of the causes of escalation”.

“It appeals to us.”

Donald Trump Russia Dmitry Peskov Kremlin Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Kremlin praises Trump’s criticism of Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia

World Bank approves $240mn for WASH services in Karachi

Stocks stage comeback after initial selling at PSX

May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Out of 2.32mn freelancers, only 38,000 hold bank accounts in Pakistan, PM Committee told

Pakistan’s LAAM Technologies raises $5.5mn seed funding

Israeli strike on Gaza post office kills 30 Palestinians

Sri Lanka says Adani port project to continue despite US charges

Indian police say probing bomb threat to central bank in Mumbai

Read more stories