Kremlin praises Trump’s criticism of Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Friday praised US President-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of Ukrainian strikes with US missiles deep into Russian territory and said the position was fully in line with Moscow’s own position.

Trump criticized Ukraine’s use of US-supplied missiles for attacks deep into Russian territory in a Time magazine interview published on Thursday, comments that suggest he could alter US policy toward Ukraine.

“The statement itself completely coincides with our position,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He said Trump’s statement was in line with “our vision of the causes of escalation”.

“It appeals to us.”