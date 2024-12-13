AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 192.30 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.52%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DFML 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.27%)
DGKC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.34%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (3.71%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
KEL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.1%)
KOSM 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.62%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.77%)
NBP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-4.44%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.68%)
PAEL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.85%)
PIBTL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.18%)
PPL 197.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.24%)
PRL 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.43%)
PTC 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
SEARL 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.69%)
TELE 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TOMCL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.53%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.67%)
TRG 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
UNITY 35.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 11,994 Decreased By -171.1 (-1.41%)
BR30 37,535 Decreased By -244.9 (-0.65%)
KSE100 112,964 Decreased By -1216.9 (-1.07%)
KSE30 35,245 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.28%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields fall as BOJ’s rate hike bets weaken

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 12:19pm

TOKYO: Japan’s mid-to-long-term government bond yields fell on Friday as the market saw it as less likely that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will raise interest rates at its policy meeting next week.

The two-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.565%. The five-year yield fell 2 bps to 0.69%.

“Bets for the BOJ’s rate hike have been receding, while the BOJ’s bond-buying operation also supported the sentiment,” said Miki Den, senior Japan rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The BOJ is leaning toward keeping interest rates steady as policymakers prefer to spend more time scrutinising overseas risks and clues on next year’s wage outlook, Reuters reported on Thursday.

This followed a Bloomberg News report on Wednesday that the BOJ sees “little cost” in waiting to hike rates.

Swap rates indicated a 22.86% chance of the BOJ raising rates by 25 bps to 0.5% this month, and a 65.5% probability of that move at its January meeting.

The BOJ earlier in the session offered to buy bonds with maturities from one to 25 years under its regular bond-buying operations.

JGB yields fall as BOJ rate hike bets recede

Yields on bonds with super-long maturities rose, rebounding from declines earlier in the week.

The 20-year JGB yield climbed 1 basis point to 1.855% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 2.25%.

Bank of Japan JGB BOJ

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields fall as BOJ’s rate hike bets weaken

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 declines over 1,200 points

May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Population, economy: ICJ apprised of woeful climate change impacts

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories