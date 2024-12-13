AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
AIRLINK 195.25 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (3.07%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
DCL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.13%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.91%)
DGKC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.19%)
FCCL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
FFBL 93.48 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (3.97%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
HUBC 122.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
KEL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.31%)
KOSM 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
MLCF 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.26%)
NBP 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.41%)
OGDC 217.75 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (2.03%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.06%)
PIBTL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.52%)
PPL 199.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
SEARL 118.52 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.28%)
TELE 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TOMCL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.69%)
TPLP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.9%)
TREET 23.81 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.82%)
TRG 61.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.18%)
UNITY 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.15%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
BR100 12,155 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 151.5 (0.4%)
KSE100 114,082 Decreased By -98.5 (-0.09%)
KSE30 35,662 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.11%)
Gold prices steady as focus turns to Fed’s policy decision

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 10:15am

Gold prices were steady on Friday as investors refrained from making big bets, with attention turning to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision on interest rates at next week’s meeting.

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

  • Spot gold held its ground at $2,681.55 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT. Bullion is poised for a weekly gain and has added nearly 2% so far this week.

  • US gold futures were down 0.1% at $2,705.40.

  • Gold prices slipped more than 1% on Thursday on profit-taking after they briefly hit a five-week high earlier in the session.

  • Traders’ attention is now on Fed’s decision on interest rates, and they see a 98.4% chance of a 25-basis-point cut, CME’s FedWatch Tool showed.

  • US producer prices rose more than expected in November amid a surge in the cost of food. Data on Wednesday showed that consumer prices increased by the most in seven months in November cementing bets of an interest rate cut at the Fed’s Dec. 17-18 meeting.

  • The bullion thrives in a low-interest-rate environment.

  • The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the fourth time this year and the Swiss National Bank cut its interest rate by 50 basis points, its biggest reduction in almost 10 years on Thursday.

  • SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.56% to 868.50 tons in the previous session from 873.38 tons on Wednesday.

  • Spot silver was flat at $30.94 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $927.50 and palladium fell 0.5% to $965.22.

