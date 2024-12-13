AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
Pakistan condemns Israel’s occupation of Syrian territories

Nuzhat Nazar Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s occupation of Syrian territories, highlighting the destruction of critical Syrian infrastructure during Israeli attacks.

Addressing journalists during the weekly briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Pakistan firmly opposes Israel’s aggression and supports a peaceful resolution in Syria through dialogue under United Nations resolutions.

She confirmed that Pakistan is actively working to ensure the safety and evacuation of its nationals in Syria. Over 300 Pakistanis, including pilgrims, have been safely repatriated from Syria, and the government is continuing to assist those still in the region. The spokesperson also expressed gratitude to the Lebanese government for facilitating swift visa issuance during the evacuation process.

On the ongoing crisis in Gaza, Pakistan reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire, welcoming the recent UN General Assembly resolution advocating a halt to hostilities and unhindered operations of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The briefing covered significant diplomatic developments, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in the “One Water Summit” in Saudi Arabia. At the summit, the prime minister stressed the need for global action on water sustainability and proposed a six-point agenda, focusing on equitable water access, climate-resilient funding, and conflict prevention mechanisms.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar represented Pakistan at the 28th ECO Council of Ministers Meeting in Iran. During the session, Pakistan signed the ECO Charter of Clean Energy Centre and reaffirmed its commitment to regional economic connectivity and clean energy initiatives.

In Moscow, Pakistan and Russia held the 9th Intergovernmental Commission meeting, signing eight agreements to enhance cooperation in energy, trade, education, and technology.

The spokesperson also addressed the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), condemning property seizures and suppression of Kashmiris. Pakistan vowed to continue supporting Kashmiris’ right to self-determination under UN resolutions.

Responding to media queries, Baloch emphasised Pakistan’s ongoing dialogue with Afghanistan to address terrorism concerns and confirmed that diplomatic ties with North Korea remain intact, though the embassy in Pyongyang was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also clarified that no invitation had been received to attend former US President Donald Trump’s inauguration and expressed condolences over the passing of Khaleelur Rehman Haqqani, the interim Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The briefing concluded with updates on Pakistan’s participation in upcoming international forums, including the D-8 Summit in Egypt, where Pakistan will focus on youth empowerment and SME development. The Foreign Office reaffirmed its commitment to addressing global challenges through constructive dialogue and collaboration.

