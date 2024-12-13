AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-12-13

61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE: Why Kenya Stands Out In The Global FDI Landscape

TEXT: Strong Economic Growth Kenya’s GDP grew 5.3% in 2023 with a diversified economy in agriculture, ICT,...
Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

TEXT: Strong Economic Growth

Kenya’s GDP grew 5.3% in 2023 with a diversified economy in agriculture, ICT, manufacturing, and finance

Strategic Location

Acts as a central trade hub in East Africa, connecting to over 450 million people through EAC and COMESA

Advanced Infrastructure

Major projects like LAPSSET Corridor and Nairobi Expressway, plus 88% internet penetration, enhance connectivity.

Favorable Investment Climate

Ranked 56th in ease of doing business with strong investor protection and contract enforcement.

Expanding Consumer Market

30% of the population is middle-income, and 75% are under 35, offering a skilled labor force.

Government Incentives

Competitive tax rates and tax holidays in Special Economic Zones.

Investment Support

Kenya offers comprehensive guidance and support with transparent policies and tailored incentives.

61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE

Comments

200 characters

61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE: Why Kenya Stands Out In The Global FDI Landscape

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs27/unit negative adjustment

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Significant breakthrough: US FAA likely to resume flight operations

Disputes related to cotton cess: PCCC concerned over prolonged delays

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Read more stories