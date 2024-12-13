61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE: Why Kenya Stands Out In The Global FDI Landscape
TEXT: Strong Economic Growth
Kenya’s GDP grew 5.3% in 2023 with a diversified economy in agriculture, ICT, manufacturing, and finance
Strategic Location
Acts as a central trade hub in East Africa, connecting to over 450 million people through EAC and COMESA
Advanced Infrastructure
Major projects like LAPSSET Corridor and Nairobi Expressway, plus 88% internet penetration, enhance connectivity.
Favorable Investment Climate
Ranked 56th in ease of doing business with strong investor protection and contract enforcement.
Expanding Consumer Market
30% of the population is middle-income, and 75% are under 35, offering a skilled labor force.
Government Incentives
Competitive tax rates and tax holidays in Special Economic Zones.
Investment Support
Kenya offers comprehensive guidance and support with transparent policies and tailored incentives.
