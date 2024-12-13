61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE: Why Kenya Stands Out In The Global FDI Landscape

TEXT: Strong Economic Growth

Kenya’s GDP grew 5.3% in 2023 with a diversified economy in agriculture, ICT, manufacturing, and finance

Strategic Location

Acts as a central trade hub in East Africa, connecting to over 450 million people through EAC and COMESA

Advanced Infrastructure

Major projects like LAPSSET Corridor and Nairobi Expressway, plus 88% internet penetration, enhance connectivity.

Favorable Investment Climate

Ranked 56th in ease of doing business with strong investor protection and contract enforcement.

Expanding Consumer Market

30% of the population is middle-income, and 75% are under 35, offering a skilled labor force.

Government Incentives

Competitive tax rates and tax holidays in Special Economic Zones.

Investment Support

Kenya offers comprehensive guidance and support with transparent policies and tailored incentives.