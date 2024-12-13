61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE: AMB. LT. GEN. PETER MBOGO NJIRU (RTD)

ON THE 61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE

It is with great pleasure and humility that I welcome you all this evening as we gather to celebrate our National Day commonly referred to as Jamhuri Day usually celebrated on 12 December of every year. Jamhuri is a Swahili word for republic it signifies the momentous occasion when Kenya became independent. Kenyans are honored by your presence as we celebrate this great day.

I wish to start by thanking the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the warm reception that I was accorded on my arrival in this beautiful city of Islamabad two months ago. Shortly after my arrival, I was facilitated to present my credentials to the President within a record two weeks. This enabled me to quickly settle to assume my duties setting the right rhythm. Within this short period, I had opportunities to have several high-level engagements.

Allow me also to congratulate The Islamic Republic of Pakistan for her election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council this year. The election presents a high plat-form to contribute to promoting global peace and security at the premier level.

When we commemorate Kenya's 61st Independence Day, we honor the remarkable contributions of distinguished Kenyans who sacrificed themselves to liberate our nation. We also recognize all Kenyans and friends who have steadfastly been instrumental in shaping our country’s growth to this date.

Over the sixty-one years of independence, Kenya embarked on a journey of nation-building, focusing on fostering a peaceful, stable, and unified society that contributes positively to humanity's well-being. Efforts have been focused on ensuring our progress in all spheres of social, political, and economic development. This is evidenced by our sustained economic growth averaging 5.6% over the years. Current projections indicate Kenya will continue with this positive growth trajectory in the year 2025.

In 2022, His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto introduced an ambitious visionary development framework. The initiative aims to direct development that focuses on elevating the living standards of the populace. The investments target key sectors, which include Agricultural infrastructure, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Economy, healthcare, housing, and the Digital Superhighway and Creative Industry among others. It is supported by a framework of ease of doing business in the country. This ambitious agenda is tied to Vision 2030 and presents a wonderful opportunity for investors wishing to invest in Kenya.

Kenya has an extraordinary natural beauty, topography, wildlife, sandy beaches, rich cultural heritage, and the warmth of its people. Kenya enjoys a pleasant climate characterized by sunny days and mild evenings all year round, positioning it as a popular choice destination for tourists and travelers from across the globe. The country hosts an impressive diversity of wildlife, including the Big Five: lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo, and rhinoceros. Our national parks and game reserves are vibrant ecosystems, offering some of the most spectacular and memorable wildlife experiences in the world.

Among the remarkable experiences that Kenya offers is the Great Migration. This is the famous annual spectacle that happens in the Maasai Mara National Reserve. It is a breathtaking phenomenon where millions of wildebeest, zebras, and various antelopes traverse the savannah in search of greener grazing grounds climaxed by dangerous river crossing while battling the predators. This awe-inspiring event draws visitors from all corners of the earth.

Kenya is ranked position 56 globally in the World Bank Doing Business index. It therefore attracts foreign direct investment (FDI) from both emerging and developed markets like Pakistan. Numerous multinational companies have chosen Kenya as their regional and continental headquarters, a clear indication of an appealing investment destination.

Kenya has a Pan-African vision, enhancing its international competitiveness. The country's well-developed infrastructure in roads, ports, and financial, commercial, and legal sectors -positions it as a choice for investors targeting to reach other nations in Eastern and Central Africa. Nairobi, in particular, is a vibrant technological hub on the continent, a global leader in mobile money transfers M-Pesa and its expanding fintech sector and is developing a technology hub referred to as Silicon Savannah, commonly known as Konza Technopolis. With the highest internet penetration rate in Africa and continuously improving digital infrastructure, Kenya is ideally positioned to lead in the technology space.

Kenya is an active player in regional and international affairs. A member of the East African Community (EAC), the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN). Kenya has continued to engage in regional and global peace and security, humanitarian interventions, and pandemic responses. Kenya has been involved in the pursuit of enduring peace, through mediation and peace-building, and peacekeeping, not only in the Horn of Africa, Great Lakes but also in other areas facing intra-state conflicts, violent extremism, terrorism, climate change, and the challenges of illicit small arms trafficking. We remain committed to contributing to the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

As we commemorate our National Day today, we express our profound gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for being an invaluable friend and trading partner. Kenya and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have enjoyed cordial Bilateral relations since 1964 when her high commission was opened in Nairobi. Over the years, we have witnessed progressive growth built on the principles of authentic friendship, mutual respect, and shared values.

There is great potential in all spheres of bilateral and Kenya is committed to deepening the relationship with Pakistan. Both nations have over the years collaborated across multiple sectors, including trade, security, defense, and education. Our joint initiatives in these areas have strengthened our unity and common objectives and cultivated goodwill and collaboration. We are exploring other areas to unlock the great potential and deepen the collaboration.

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

As we commemorate the 61st Jamhuri Day, we reaffirm our commitment to the foundational vision articulated by our nation's architects - promoting a sovereign, united, peaceful, and prosperous Kenya. Our objective is to serve as a reliable collaborator and a proactive, resourceful participant within the global community.

In conclusion, I express my gratitude on behalf of the Kenya High Commission, my family, and the Kenyan diaspora in Pakistan. Your presence today is invaluable as we celebrate this significant milestone for our nation.

My sincere gratitude to my dedicated staff at the High Commission, whose tireless efforts have made this event possible. Let the Kenyan spirit thrive.

I also thank our partners who were involved in today’s preparation, the sponsors of Serena Hotel management, and the dedicated staff.

I wish you a pleasant festive season and a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

