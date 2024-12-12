AGL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
AIRLINK 189.95 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.05%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
DCL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
DFML 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2%)
DGKC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.24%)
FCCL 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
FFBL 88.90 Increased By ▲ 6.88 (8.39%)
FFL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
HUBC 122.06 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.18%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KEL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KOSM 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.03%)
NBP 74.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
OGDC 212.22 Increased By ▲ 7.37 (3.6%)
PAEL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.2%)
PPL 193.80 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (4.53%)
PRL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
SEARL 120.62 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.67%)
TELE 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.86%)
TOMCL 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.69%)
TREET 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.92%)
TRG 61.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.63%)
UNITY 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
BR100 12,089 Increased By 316.9 (2.69%)
BR30 37,509 Increased By 925.2 (2.53%)
KSE100 113,297 Increased By 2486.5 (2.24%)
KSE30 35,331 Increased By 901.7 (2.62%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges up on China stimulus hopes

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 10:37am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: London copper prices nudged higher on Thursday amid expectation of stimulus measures from top consumer China in the wake of the recent announcement that policymakers would do more for the economy.

However, a steady U.S. dollar kept gains in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.5% at $9,241 per metric ton, as of 0410 GMT.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) was up 0.01% to 75,500 yuan ($10,396.01) a ton.

The focus is on China’s Central Economic Work Conference meeting this week for more clarity on key targets and potential stimulus measures for next year.

China earlier this week said it would switch to an “appropriately loose” monetary policy stance, and “more proactive” fiscal levers next year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar traded in a narrow range on Thursday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, supported by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, even as market players bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.

Copper prices near one-month high on China policy optimism

A strong greenback makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Separately, Reuters reported China was considering allowing a weaker currency next year as the country braces for higher trade tariffs in a second Donald Trump presidency.

“Reports that China is considering a weaker CNY (yuan) to defend against U.S. import tariffs weighed on the market sentiment, as this could lead to capital outflows and a declining equity market,” ANZ Research said in a note.

LME aluminium was up 0.6% at $2,617.5 a ton, nickel gained 1.4% to $16,080, zinc was up 0.2% at $3,130.5, lead nudged 0.2% lower to $2,038.5 and tin gained 0.1% to $29,995.

SHFE aluminium edged up 0.7% to 20,515 yuan a ton, nickel was up 2.9% at 128,950 yuan, tin added 1.1% to 251,490 yuan, while zinc rose 0.3% to 25,985 yuan and lead dropped 0.7% to 17,530 yuan.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper edges up on China stimulus hopes

KSE-100 crosses 113,000 mark as buying spree continues

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

Read more stories