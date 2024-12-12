SSGC disconnects 4,964 illegal gas connections

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. (SSGC) has disconnected a record 4,964 illegal gas connections during the last two weeks.

With the availability of gas decreasing on yearly basis due to lack of new reserves and depleting current natural gas reserves, the country has seen a rise in gas theft cases.

In order to bring down the rising instances of gas theft, SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) department together with teams from Customer Relations Department (CRD) have been conducting surveys and raiding gas theft infested colonies.

Over the past week, these two teams have disconnected a record breaking 4,964 illegal gas connections, with 4,771 disconnections in Karachi, 125 in Quetta, 65 in Hyderabad, and 3 in Nawabshah. The highest number of gas theft cases that were disconnected in Karachi was centered on Baldia Town and Pakland Bin Qasim Town where a large number of residents had been involved in this heinous crime.

SSGC has said that it will not tolerate gas theft incidences and will continue to fight this menace known as gas theft.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024