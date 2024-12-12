AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

SSGC disconnects 4,964 illegal gas connections

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. (SSGC) has disconnected a record 4,964 illegal gas connections during the last two weeks.

With the availability of gas decreasing on yearly basis due to lack of new reserves and depleting current natural gas reserves, the country has seen a rise in gas theft cases.

In order to bring down the rising instances of gas theft, SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) department together with teams from Customer Relations Department (CRD) have been conducting surveys and raiding gas theft infested colonies.

Over the past week, these two teams have disconnected a record breaking 4,964 illegal gas connections, with 4,771 disconnections in Karachi, 125 in Quetta, 65 in Hyderabad, and 3 in Nawabshah. The highest number of gas theft cases that were disconnected in Karachi was centered on Baldia Town and Pakland Bin Qasim Town where a large number of residents had been involved in this heinous crime.

SSGC has said that it will not tolerate gas theft incidences and will continue to fight this menace known as gas theft.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SSGC gas theft anti gas theft campaign illegal gas connections

Comments

200 characters

SSGC disconnects 4,964 illegal gas connections

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories