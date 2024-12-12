KTBA elects new office-bearers

KARACHI: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has elected new office-bearers and executive committee members for the year 2025 during its 68th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

Ali A Rahim has been elected as the new President of the association, while Syed Faiq Raza Rizvi will serve as Vice President.

Shams Mohiuddin Ansari has been appointed as General Secretary, with Ghulam Rabbani taking on the role of Joint Secretary. Muhammad Tarique will serve as Librarian.

The newly elected Executive Committee comprised eight members: Hunain Mithani, Imran Hyder, Khadim Rasool, Khalid Mahmood, Muhammad Mehmood Bikiya, Saud Ul Hassan, Syed Hamza Ahmed Hashmi, and Wasif Iqbal.

The KTBA, which represents tax practitioners in Karachi, continues to play a vital role in facilitating dialogue between tax professionals and authorities while promoting professional development within the tax community. The new leadership team will assume their responsibilities for the 2025 term.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024