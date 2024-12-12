Imran had habit of harming his benefactors: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Wednesday that those who kept creating a ‘hullabaloo’ over corruption were themselves corrupt.

“The reason why the former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was in jail was because of the grudge he harbored against the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” Azma said in a statement.

Azma Bukhari maintained that Imran Khan had the habit of harming his benefactors. “There was no case of corruption against Maryam Nawaz; she was not a public office holder but still, she was put in jail as part of a political witch-hunt,” Azma said, adding, “Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi, on the other hand, is involved in the theft of an expensive necklace as well as in 190 million pounds corruption scam. Bushra was still to be held accountable for her corruption which she committed in Punjab.”

Azma said, “Those who kept asking Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to show the money trail of their properties were themselves without any receipts.”

