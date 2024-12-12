AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-12

European software firm set to expand operations in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

KARACHI: Relational, a European-based leading business software provider, and Dellsons Group have announced a strategic partnership aimed at introducing Relational’s innovative business software solutions in Pakistan’s financial sector.

In this regard, the partnership was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony attended by senior executives from both organizations.

Through this partnership, Dellsons Associates will leverage its extensive network and market expertise in Pakistan to introduce Relational’s cutting-edge fintech products and services to commercial banks and the financial sector across the country.

Chairman Dellsons Group Ibrahim Amin shared immense enthusiasm for the collaboration and said that partnering with Relational allows us to bring world-class fintech solutions to the Pakistani market, supporting our goal of advancing the local economy through technology-driven solutions. “This collaboration will pave the way for both companies to reach new heights, and we are excited to work with Relational to achieve shared success,” he added.

On this development, the President and CEO of Relational, John Papaevgeniou said that Pakistan is an emerging economy with an evolving financial sector.

“Dellsons’ deep knowledge of the Pakistani market and their commitment to fostering innovation align perfectly with our mission to provide state-of-the-art interrelated business software solutions worldwide. Together, we look forward to making an impact by empowering businesses in Pakistan with the advanced technology they need to thrive,” he added.

