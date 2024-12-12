AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

40th SAARC Charter Day Celebration: South Asian leaders and business delegates unite for regional collaboration

Press Release Published 12 Dec, 2024 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: A high level delegation of South Asian leaders and business representatives led by Md. Jashim Uddin, President of SAARC CCI gathered in Islamabad on December 10, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the SAARC Charter and engage in a series of high-level meetings with key stakeholders.

The 40th SAARC Charter Day organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), brought together influential business community from across the region to explore avenues for stronger cooperation and economic integration.

Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, while Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, served as the Chief Guest.

While speaking on the occasion Rana Tanveer Hussain underscored the necessity of collective action for regional progress and prosperity. “As we celebrate this important milestone, let us remember that dialogue is the foundation of regional collaboration,” he remarked.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI stressed the pivotal role of the private sector of South Asia in driving economic growth and regional integration. “The private sector holds the key to unlocking South Asia’s immense potential,” he noted. “FPCCI is committed to partnering with our regional peers to achieve our mutual objectives.”

Jashim Uddin, President of SCCI, acknowledged the challenges confronting SAARC but expressed optimism for the future. “We must rejuvenate SAARC to fulfill its promise of delivering peace, prosperity, and development to the people of this region,” he urged.

SCCI leaders, including ShafquatHaider, Vice President, SCCI (Bangladesh), Mr. Chandi Raj Dhakal, Vice President, SCCI (Nepal) and Mian Anjum Nisar, Vice president, SCCI (Pakistan) underscored the need for increased people-to-people and business-to-business interactions, simplified visa processes, enhanced cross-border infrastructure, and a focus on cooperation.

At the conclusion of the event, Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented by Governor KPK Faisal Karim Kundi and senior members of the SCCI who have dedicated over two decades of service including Iftikhar Ali Malik, Past President, SCCI, Macky Hashim, Past President, SCCI, Shafquat Haider, Vice President, SCCI (Bangladesh) and Zubair Ahmad Malik, Executive Committee Member, SCCI (Pakistan).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SAARC SAARC Charter Day 40th SAARC Charter Day Celebration business delegates South Asian leaders

Comments

200 characters

40th SAARC Charter Day Celebration: South Asian leaders and business delegates unite for regional collaboration

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories