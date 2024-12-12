40th SAARC Charter Day Celebration: South Asian leaders and business delegates unite for regional collaboration

ISLAMABAD: A high level delegation of South Asian leaders and business representatives led by Md. Jashim Uddin, President of SAARC CCI gathered in Islamabad on December 10, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the SAARC Charter and engage in a series of high-level meetings with key stakeholders.

The 40th SAARC Charter Day organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), brought together influential business community from across the region to explore avenues for stronger cooperation and economic integration.

Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, while Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, served as the Chief Guest.

While speaking on the occasion Rana Tanveer Hussain underscored the necessity of collective action for regional progress and prosperity. “As we celebrate this important milestone, let us remember that dialogue is the foundation of regional collaboration,” he remarked.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI stressed the pivotal role of the private sector of South Asia in driving economic growth and regional integration. “The private sector holds the key to unlocking South Asia’s immense potential,” he noted. “FPCCI is committed to partnering with our regional peers to achieve our mutual objectives.”

Jashim Uddin, President of SCCI, acknowledged the challenges confronting SAARC but expressed optimism for the future. “We must rejuvenate SAARC to fulfill its promise of delivering peace, prosperity, and development to the people of this region,” he urged.

SCCI leaders, including ShafquatHaider, Vice President, SCCI (Bangladesh), Mr. Chandi Raj Dhakal, Vice President, SCCI (Nepal) and Mian Anjum Nisar, Vice president, SCCI (Pakistan) underscored the need for increased people-to-people and business-to-business interactions, simplified visa processes, enhanced cross-border infrastructure, and a focus on cooperation.

At the conclusion of the event, Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented by Governor KPK Faisal Karim Kundi and senior members of the SCCI who have dedicated over two decades of service including Iftikhar Ali Malik, Past President, SCCI, Macky Hashim, Past President, SCCI, Shafquat Haider, Vice President, SCCI (Bangladesh) and Zubair Ahmad Malik, Executive Committee Member, SCCI (Pakistan).

