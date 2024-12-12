AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
12 Dec, 2024

12 major Chinese firms visit various sites of Dhabeji SEZ

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 07:43am

KARACHI: A delegation of 12 major Chinese companies, accompanied by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, visited various sites of the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone on Wednesday.

In a meeting held with the officers of the companies Chinese companies expressed special interest in investing in cargo, electronic vehicles, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, solar and wind energy, livestock, agriculture and other sectors.

The Chinese delegation expressed deep interest in establishing a medical city worth US one billion dollars in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone.

The Chinese delegation also expressed keen interest in setting up factories for solar plates, solar inverters and solar batteries along with a factory to make fertilizers using coal instead of gas, in collaboration with local partners.

In the meeting, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is a priority project of CPEC.

This project is a prominent symbol of the lasting and proud friendship between China and Pakistan.

He said that Chinese President Xi and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari are striving to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

He said that land has been allocated for all kinds of industrial, commercial and residential facilities in Dhabeji Special Economic Zone.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that there are attractive and vast investment opportunities in Sindh.

He said that Dhabeji Zone is located in a prime location with respect to port, road and railway network, hence this zone will prove to be the most important economic zone in the province in terms of industrial development, technology transfer and job creation.

A complete introductory video about Dhabeji Special Economic Zone was shown in the meeting and Secretary Investment Sindh Raja Khurram Shahzad gave a briefing about Dhabeji SEZ. Secretary Investment Sindh Raja Khurram Shahzad, Chief Executive Officer Sindh Economic Zone Management Company Abdul Azim Aqili, Chief Executive Officer Global Ventures Idrees Gigi and senior officers of the Sindh Investment Department were present on this occasion. At the end of the meeting, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar presented commemorative shields to the members of the Chinese delegation.

