Kaira criticises PTI for its approach to talks

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister for information, Qamar Zaman Kaira, criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for attempting to engage in dialogue with entities that are unable to negotiate.

Talking to media, he stressed the point that political parties should always engage with relevant political entities.

He highlighted the growing challenges in Pakistan’s political landscape and added that politics had become increasingly difficult, but resolving challenges was at the core of political efforts.

He expressed concern over the country’s current crises, acknowledging some progress but warning that the magnitude of issues makes solutions complex.

He pointed out that the PPP has supported the government without joining it, aiming to curb division and hatred in the country. “Bilawal Bhutto rescued the government during tough times,” he said, adding that national issues will only be resolved gradually.

He said the PTI started with revolutionary slogans but now seems aimless, creating turmoil that pushes the country one step forward and two steps back.

According to him, the PPP was not making any new demands of the government, but whenever the party raises concerns, it was misinterpreted as a withdrawal of support. He noted that while some points of PPP’s agreement with the government were implemented, others remain unaddressed. He called for the full implementation of the agreement to reduce political bitterness.

