AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

Kaira criticises PTI for its approach to talks

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister for information, Qamar Zaman Kaira, criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for attempting to engage in dialogue with entities that are unable to negotiate.

Talking to media, he stressed the point that political parties should always engage with relevant political entities.

He highlighted the growing challenges in Pakistan’s political landscape and added that politics had become increasingly difficult, but resolving challenges was at the core of political efforts.

He expressed concern over the country’s current crises, acknowledging some progress but warning that the magnitude of issues makes solutions complex.

He pointed out that the PPP has supported the government without joining it, aiming to curb division and hatred in the country. “Bilawal Bhutto rescued the government during tough times,” he said, adding that national issues will only be resolved gradually.

He said the PTI started with revolutionary slogans but now seems aimless, creating turmoil that pushes the country one step forward and two steps back.

According to him, the PPP was not making any new demands of the government, but whenever the party raises concerns, it was misinterpreted as a withdrawal of support. He noted that while some points of PPP’s agreement with the government were implemented, others remain unaddressed. He called for the full implementation of the agreement to reduce political bitterness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira PTI Bilawal Bhutto

Comments

200 characters

Kaira criticises PTI for its approach to talks

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories