Anti-polio drive in Punjab from 16th

LAHORE: Punjab is set to launch a comprehensive anti-polio drive from December 16 across the province.

The campaign will continue in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad until December 22, while in other 33 districts, it will conclude by December 20. The campaign aims at vaccinating over 23.3 million children against polio. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a review meeting to assess the preparations being made for anti-polio drive in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that eradicating polio is a national priority and also requires collective efforts from all provinces. He highlighted the critical need to enhance inter-provincial collaboration to achieve the goal of complete elimination of the polio virus.

The minister directed the officials concerned to improve the quality of the anti-polio drive further and focus on enhancing micro-plans to ensure 100% coverage. He stated that presence of the polio virus in environmental samples is an alarming sign and stressed the importance of sustained joint efforts to combat the disease.

About 85,000 mobile teams have been deployed to administer polio drops to children across the province, ensuring accessibility in every area.

It may be noted that Punjab has reported its first case of poliovirus in four years in August this year, marking a significant setback in the province’s fight against the crippling disease. Overall, it was the 12th reported case in Pakistan this year. Previously, nine polio cases were reported in Balochistan and two in Sindh.

According to health professionals, polio is a highly infectious disease caused by the poliovirus, primarily affecting children under five years of age. The virus invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. There is no cure for the virus, but vaccination remains the most effective protection. Each immunization boosts a child’s defence against the virus. Repeated vaccinations have protected millions of children, enabling almost all countries to become polio-free, with Pakistan and Afghanistan remaining the only two endemic countries.

