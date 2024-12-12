AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

Anti-polio drive in Punjab from 16th

Muhammad Saleem Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

LAHORE: Punjab is set to launch a comprehensive anti-polio drive from December 16 across the province.

The campaign will continue in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad until December 22, while in other 33 districts, it will conclude by December 20. The campaign aims at vaccinating over 23.3 million children against polio. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a review meeting to assess the preparations being made for anti-polio drive in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that eradicating polio is a national priority and also requires collective efforts from all provinces. He highlighted the critical need to enhance inter-provincial collaboration to achieve the goal of complete elimination of the polio virus.

The minister directed the officials concerned to improve the quality of the anti-polio drive further and focus on enhancing micro-plans to ensure 100% coverage. He stated that presence of the polio virus in environmental samples is an alarming sign and stressed the importance of sustained joint efforts to combat the disease.

About 85,000 mobile teams have been deployed to administer polio drops to children across the province, ensuring accessibility in every area.

It may be noted that Punjab has reported its first case of poliovirus in four years in August this year, marking a significant setback in the province’s fight against the crippling disease. Overall, it was the 12th reported case in Pakistan this year. Previously, nine polio cases were reported in Balochistan and two in Sindh.

According to health professionals, polio is a highly infectious disease caused by the poliovirus, primarily affecting children under five years of age. The virus invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. There is no cure for the virus, but vaccination remains the most effective protection. Each immunization boosts a child’s defence against the virus. Repeated vaccinations have protected millions of children, enabling almost all countries to become polio-free, with Pakistan and Afghanistan remaining the only two endemic countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

anti polio drive poliovirus Khawaja Salman Rafique

Comments

200 characters

Anti-polio drive in Punjab from 16th

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories