Seminar on ‘Trauma Audit’: VC FJMU speaks about criticality of emergency medicine department

LAHORE: The Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Prof Khalid Masood Gondal has said that the Department of Emergency Medicine is crucial in today’s healthcare landscape. Developed countries have established emergency medicine departments, and it’s heartening to see that the Department of Emergency Medicine at Fatima Jinnah Medical University/Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been accredited by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan and University. This accreditation is a testament to the growing recognition of emergency medicine as a vital specialty.

He was addressing an International Awareness seminar on “Trauma Audit” to promote the necessity of the Emergency Medicine Department, held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Wednesday.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, emphasized the significance of emergency medicine and highlighted that emergency medicine is a sub-speciality of medicine that focuses on treating patients in emergencies. Practitioners in this field are trained to handle various emergencies independently, without relying on experts from other fields.

The Consultants of Emergency Medicine, Dr Niall O’Connor and Dr Ahmad Jamal, from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ireland graced the occasion as Guest Speakers.

Prof Gondal, one of the founders of the Department of Emergency Medicine in Pakistan, highlighting the importance of their contributions to the field.

Dr Niall O’Conner delivered a comprehensive lecture on Major Trauma Audit (MTA), emphasizing its role as a patient safety initiative. The primary objective of MTA is to provide high-quality healthcare, enhance care, and implement improvement measures for patients with trauma conditions.

He highlighted the key components of MTA, which include Data Collection and Analysis, Gathering and examining data to identify areas for improvement, implementing measures to enhance patient care and outcomes, and Minimizing complications and deaths to decrease hospital stay. Dr O’Conner highlighted essential principles for conducting trauma audits in emergency departments, ensuring effective implementation and improvement of trauma care.

Dr Ahmad Jamal emphasized that emergency medicine is a rapidly evolving speciality in modern healthcare. He noted that the establishment of emergency medicine departments is expanding globally. Dr Jamal informed the audience that postgraduate training opportunities are available in Ireland through the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan. This enables Pakistani medical professionals to pursue specialized training in emergency medicine abroad.

The seminar was attended by faculty members and students, including Principal Prof Dr Abdul Hameed, Registrar Prof Muhammad Nadeem, Deans Prof Dr Aisha Malik, Prof Aliya Zahid, Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Prof Shamila Ejaz Munir, Dr Taskin Zahra, Heads of all departments, Faculty members and a large number of students.

The seminar concluded with a token of appreciation, as honorary shields were presented to the distinguished guests, recognizing their valuable contributions and participation in the event.

Following the seminar, the international experts embarked on a visit to the Mother and Child Block at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

