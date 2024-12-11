AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
AIRLINK 184.00 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (3.33%)
BOP 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.31%)
DCL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.97%)
FCCL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.95%)
FFBL 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.44%)
FFL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.06%)
HUBC 119.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
HUMNL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.57%)
KOSM 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
MLCF 49.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.12%)
NBP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.92%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (3.48%)
PAEL 33.52 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (4.26%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
PPL 179.89 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (3.34%)
PRL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.45%)
PTC 27.16 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.48%)
SEARL 125.75 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.63%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TOMCL 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TREET 19.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.46%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
UNITY 38.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,735 Increased By 211.9 (1.84%)
BR30 36,304 Increased By 753.8 (2.12%)
KSE100 110,783 Increased By 1886.6 (1.73%)
KSE30 34,393 Increased By 584.5 (1.73%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks close higher for second session

  • KOSPI closed up 24.67 points, or 1.02%, at 2,442.51
Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 12:06pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares closed higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a second session after last week’s botched martial law attempt by President Yoon Suk Yeol. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI closed up 24.67 points, or 1.02%, at 2,442.51.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics was flat and peer SK Hynix gained 0.82%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.82%.

Hyundai Motor shed 0.71% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.73%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 4.31% and up 1.71%, respectively.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke to South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday and discussed South Korea’s political turmoil following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s attempt last week to impose martial law.

South Korean shares rebound as policymakers pledge to stabilise markets

The South Korean police raided the presidential office, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

Of the total 938 traded issues, 812 shares advanced, while 102 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 141.3 billion won on the main board on Wednesday.

The won was quoted at 1,432.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% higher than its previous close at 1,432.8.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,431.6 per dollar, up 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,429.5.

The KOSPI has fallen 8.01% so far this year, but lost 7.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 2.531%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.4 basis points to 2.691%.

South Korean stocks

Comments

200 characters

South Korean stocks close higher for second session

KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points amid broad-based buying

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

Read more stories