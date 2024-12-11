Women’s World Cup 2027 to kick off on June 24, FIFA says

The 2027 edition of the Women’s World Cup for soccer will take place in Brazil between June 24 and July 25, global governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

The 32-team tournament, the first edition of the women’s world championship to be held in South America, will follow the same slot allocation for confederations as the 2023 editions, with 11 teams from European body UEFA qualifying directly.

Asia’s AFC will have six direct slots, and Africa’s CAF and North America’s CONCACAF four each, while South America’s CONMEBOL will have three and Oceania’s OFC will have one.

The three remaining slots will be determined through a 10-team playoff tournament, played in two phases between November 2026 and February 2027.

Brazil, who won the hosting rights in May, will stage the tournament at between 10 and 12 venues, many of which were used during the 2014 men’s World Cup.

“This historic tournament will have a massive impact not only in South America, but around the whole world,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

FIFA is also set to confirm the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 men’s World Cups on Wednesday, with the former going to a three-continent, six-nation bid led by Morocco, Spain and Portugal, and the latter going to Saudi Arabia.