Christian community to get salaries, pensions on 20th

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to disburse pay and allowances/pensions for December 2024 in advance to all federal government servants and pensioners belonging to Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

To this effect, Expenditure Wing of Finance Division wrote a letter to the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues, Military Accountant General Rawalpindi and Chief Accounts Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Finance Division’s letter stated that Christmas will be celebrated on 25th December 2024.

It is, therefore, requested that arrangements may be made to disburse the salary and pension for December 2024 to the federal government servants and pensioners belonging to the Christian community on 20th December 2024, as per Rule-217 of Federal Treasury Rules.

The Sindh government has also decided to pay advance salaries and pensions of its employees.

In a decision to facilitate the Christmas celebrations for the Christian community, the Sindh government has announced the advance payment of salaries and pensions for government employees.

