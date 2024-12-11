AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.13%)
BOP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.31%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.18%)
DCL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.41%)
FCCL 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
FFL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.19%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.05%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
KEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.41%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
MLCF 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NBP 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.25%)
OGDC 194.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.25%)
PAEL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.87%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.53%)
PRL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.76%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.83%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.97%)
TOMCL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.02%)
TPLP 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TREET 18.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.48%)
UNITY 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.94%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
BR100 11,629 Increased By 105.9 (0.92%)
BR30 35,884 Increased By 333.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 109,957 Increased By 1060.6 (0.97%)
KSE30 34,219 Increased By 409.8 (1.21%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-11

Work on Suthra Punjab begins

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that after the launch of the Suthra Punjab programme, actual work has started now; masses expectations have to be met at all costs.

He was addressing a video link meeting with the CEOs of waste management companies here on Tuesday. Special Secretary Local Government Asia Gul was also present.

The Minister congratulated the CEOs on the successful launch of the programme, adding that a lot of work needed to be done and showed determination to remove the shortcomings within three months. “We have to develop a system of cleanliness that could achieve the desired results,” he added.

Rafiq averred that the model of sanitation in cities was slightly better, but more attention should be paid to villages where such facilities were not available before. He directed the CEOs to ensure the attendance of the field staff, warning that action would be taken against the absentees. He also directed that at least three loader rickshaws and 11 officials should be provided in each union council.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Zeeshan Rafiq Suthra Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Work on Suthra Punjab begins

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories