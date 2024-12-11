Work on Suthra Punjab begins

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that after the launch of the Suthra Punjab programme, actual work has started now; masses expectations have to be met at all costs.

He was addressing a video link meeting with the CEOs of waste management companies here on Tuesday. Special Secretary Local Government Asia Gul was also present.

The Minister congratulated the CEOs on the successful launch of the programme, adding that a lot of work needed to be done and showed determination to remove the shortcomings within three months. “We have to develop a system of cleanliness that could achieve the desired results,” he added.

Rafiq averred that the model of sanitation in cities was slightly better, but more attention should be paid to villages where such facilities were not available before. He directed the CEOs to ensure the attendance of the field staff, warning that action would be taken against the absentees. He also directed that at least three loader rickshaws and 11 officials should be provided in each union council.

