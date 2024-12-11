AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
CNERGY 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.9%)
DFML 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.13%)
DGKC 106.89 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.15%)
FCCL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.44%)
FFBL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.04%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.06%)
KOSM 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.04%)
NBP 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.22%)
OGDC 193.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-8.4%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 174.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.24%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.98%)
PTC 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
SEARL 124.96 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (3.24%)
TELE 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
TOMCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-8.79%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.29%)
BR100 11,523 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,550 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 108,897 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 33,809 No Change 0 (0%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-11

China stocks give up some gains

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

HONG KONG: Chinese equities eased gains while Hong Kong stocks declined on Tuesday as the initial optimism over Beijing’s policy shift faded, with traders eyeing more detailed measures after disappointing trade data.

The blue-chip CSI 300 index closed up 0.7%, paring back gains after opening up 3.2%, while the Shanghai Composite index added 0.6%. The real estate sector climbed 1.3% and the consumer staples sector rose 1.9%, leading gains.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5%, after having risen by 3.2% earlier in the session. The tech index lost 1.4%. Sentiment was buoyant in morning trade after the Politburo, comprising of China’s top Communist Party officials, shifted the monetary policy stance to “appropriately loose” from “prudent” for the first time in over a decade to spur economic growth.

Authorities also vowed to stablise the stock and housing markets and adopt counter-cyclical adjustments to expand domestic demand and boost consumption. However, that optimism quickly waned after trade data pointed to weakness in China’s economy amid US tariff risks. Exports grew 6.7% year-on-year in November, missing estimates, while imports unexpectedly fell into contraction.

“It was a pleasant surprise that policymakers are adopting a more positive, pro-growth tone. But like the previous rounds, the following details and roll-out still remain to be seen amid the growth headwinds,” said Jason Chan, senior investment strategist at Bank of East Asia. “Investors don’t seem to have strong convictions now.” The market will now focus on this week’s Central Economic Work Conference, where key targets and policy direction will be set for next year, he said.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks give up some gains

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories