AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
CNERGY 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.9%)
DFML 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.13%)
DGKC 106.89 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.15%)
FCCL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.44%)
FFBL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.04%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.06%)
KOSM 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.04%)
NBP 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.22%)
OGDC 193.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-8.4%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 174.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.24%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.98%)
PTC 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
SEARL 124.96 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (3.24%)
TELE 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
TOMCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-8.79%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.29%)
BR100 11,523 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,550 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 109,456 Increased By 558.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 34,018 Increased By 209.1 (0.62%)
Markets Print 2024-12-11

Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged lower for the second straight session on Tuesday, as a batch of soft economic data from top consumer China outweighed support from Beijing’s pledge to ramp up its policy stimulus.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for May delivery shed early gains to close down 3.3 yen, or 0.9%, at 367.7 yen ($2.43) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery dropped 270 yuan, or 1.44%, to finish at 18,530 yuan ($2,558.12) per metric ton.

The most active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE, however, gained 385 yuan, or 2.91%, to 13,610 yuan ($1,878.90) per metric ton.

China’s exports grew at a slower pace in November than the bumper month before, while imports unexpectedly shrank, customs data showed on Tuesday, in a worrying sign for the world’s No. 2 economy as US President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House brings fresh trade risks.

The trade data follows official numbers on Monday that showed deflationary pressures persisting despite Beijing’s recent stimulus efforts. Top policymakers on Monday said China will adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy, the first easing of its stance in some 14 years, alongside a more proactive fiscal policy to spur economic growth.

China stocks jumped following the government’s major policy shift. Chinese authorities are expected to meet at the annual Central Economic Work Conference this week to set their priorities for the coming year.

