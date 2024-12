KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 32.503 billion and the number of lots traded was 31,430.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.89 6billion, followed by COTS (PKR 4.905 billion), Platinum (PKR 4.076 billion), Silver (PKR 2.940 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.073 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.960 billion), Copper (PKR 486.796 million), Natural Gas (PKR 372.052 million), SP 500 (PKR 317.821 million), Palladium (PKR 194.078million),DJ (PKR 161.143 million), Japan Equity (PKR 65.326 million), Aluminium (PKR 34.483 million) and Brent (PKR 19.433 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 20 lots amounting to PKR 120.292 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024