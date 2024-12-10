AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
DCL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.81%)
DFML 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-4.95%)
DGKC 106.70 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.97%)
FCCL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
FFBL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.5%)
FFL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.4%)
HUBC 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.11%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.3%)
MLCF 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.44%)
NBP 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.66%)
OGDC 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.56%)
PAEL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-8.43%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.1%)
PPL 174.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.72%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.98%)
PTC 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
SEARL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (2.45%)
TELE 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.45%)
TOMCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-8.95%)
TREET 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.53%)
TRG 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.85%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.74%)
BR100 11,535 Decreased By -214.8 (-1.83%)
BR30 35,550 Decreased By -621.5 (-1.72%)
KSE100 109,074 Decreased By -896.6 (-0.82%)
KSE30 33,809 Decreased By -321.9 (-0.94%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka president to visit India in first overseas trip

AFP Published 10 Dec, 2024 01:20pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will travel to India on Sunday for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first overseas visit as head of state, the government said Tuesday.

Leaders of the island nation typically make their first visit to regional powerhouse India, which is fiercely competing with China for influence in the Indian Ocean.

Dissanayake will spend three days in India meeting with Modi and several other officials, information minister Nalinda Jayatissa told reporters.

Leftist Dissanayake came to power in September on a pledge to fight corruption and tightened his grip on power after his party won a landslide in snap parliamentary polls last month.

New Delhi has been concerned about Beijing’s growing toehold in Sri Lanka, which it sees as being within its sphere of geopolitical influence.

India has stepped up infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka in recent years, but China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender.

Loans from Chinese banks have funded large-scale infrastructure projects, some of which have proved to be white elephants.

Sri Lanka picks Marxist-leaning Dissanayake as president to fix economy

Dissanayake is expected to travel to Beijing for talks with Chinese leaders sometime next month, the government had announced earlier.

Sri Lanka suffered its worst financial crisis in 2022 when it ran out of foreign exchange to pay for essential imports such as food, fuel and medicines, and defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt.

China is Sri Lanka’s largest single lender, accounting for more than half of the island’s $13.8 billion bilateral debt at the time of default.

India is in third place with 12 percent of the debt while Japan is second with 19.5 percent.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi SriLanka IMF and Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka president to visit India in first overseas trip

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Israeli aggression kills at least 19 people in Gaza

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

‘Pakistan an invest-able market’: Engro Corp’s Samad Dawood explains tower sharing deal with Veon

Ghandhara Tyre partners with China’s Shandong Huasheng to explore JV in Pakistan

Oil prices ease, but China policy stance checks losses

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Read more stories