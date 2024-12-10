PR failed to provide all requested documents: Senate body decides to send matter to privilege committee

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Railways on Monday while expressing serious anger over Pakistan Railways inaction and delay in response to the question raised about corruption and mismanagement has decided to send the matter to the privilege committee.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Senator Jam Saifullah Khan which deliberated on the cases of theft, embezzlement and accidents in the Railways during the last five years, including the status of the audit report, and the probe pending with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Member committee Senator Shahadat Awan expressed serious anger with the details provided by the ministry, stating that the ministry failed to provide the requested details for the third consecutive time.

Senator Awan, who expressed resentment over the Railways repeated failure to provide necessary information regarding actions taken against corruption for the fifth consecutive meeting, emphasising that the committee had previously set a deadline for the Railways to present details of the action taken against corruption but the authorities had failed to comply.

“Despite several reminders, the Railways have not delivered the required details, leaving us no choice but to take this issue to the next level,” Senator Awan said.

He noted that the Railways had cited the large number of cases pending in the courts, the NAB and FIA as a reason for the delay, but stressed that this was no excuse for the lack of transparency. The NAB and FIA representatives present in the meeting informed that all the cases referred by the railways for enquiry have been completed except few which have been recently referred by the ministry.

Awan claimed that the Railways is currently involved in numerous legal disputes, with cases pending before both civil and sessions judges, some of which have been indefinitely postponed.

“The land dispute is another serious issue,” he added, revealing that the Railways had occupied 13,615 acres of land, of which, only 1,193 acres had been released. He pointed out that the Railways has failed to take decisive action despite the land being worth millions of rupees.

Senator Awan lambasted the past and the present governments for their lack of sincerity in addressing the challenges facing the national rail service. “None of the previous or current administrations have shown any real commitment to reforming Pakistan Railways,” he lamented.

The committee members also raised concerns about discrepancies in the information provided by the Railways top officials. Adding to the tension, Senator Awan remarked that, should the Railways continue to withhold information, he would take the matter into his own hands and make the information publicly available.

“If they do not provide the necessary information today, I will ensure that the details I have are made public,” he warned.

In light of the continued lack of transparency, the committee referred the matter to the privilege committee, which will now review whether the withholding of information constitutes a breach of parliamentary privilege.

“It seems increasingly clear that the Railways is deliberately withholding vital information from this committee,” said the committee's chairman, Senator Saifullah Khan.

Senator Awan condemned the Railways response to the tragic Quetta Railway Station blast, noting that not a single senior official visited the site of the incident.

Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee pointed out that name of a BS-19 officer Tariq Latif who was the DS Railway Sukkur during twin train accident at Ghotki in June 2021 was included in the inquiry case of the incident, has been sent on deputation to National Highways Authority (NHA) as Member Inspection in BS-20.

Secretary Ministry of Railways informed that after the incident the officer was issued show cause and inquiry against him is pending.

The chairman committee showed amazement that how come the officer was sent on deputation to another ministry while the inquiry was still underway. He also expressed surprise that even after three years, the enquiry of the incident has not completed yet.

The chairman committee directed repatriation of Tariq Latif and also decided to write a letter to the secretary establishment for the same. It was also recommended to the ministry of railways to expedite the inquiry of the Ghotki train accident case.

Furthermore, it was discussed that the CEO who was appointed during the caretaker government on temporary basis is still working in the same capacity; however, it was lamented that the appointment of the CEO was on temporary basis. It was necessary to appoint a competent and capable officer to handle the CEO’s post.

The committee also lamented that even after the directions of the committee on the train stop of Rehman Baba and Tezgam express at Ghotki station has not been complied. The CEO expressed acknowledgment, however, failed to execute the process. The chairman committee expressed resentment and stressed that the directions of the committee must be complied with, timely.

The meeting concluded with the committee calling for urgent reforms and the immediate provision of all requested documents. The privilege committee is expected to take up the matter in its next sitting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024