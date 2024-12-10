PM reiterates commitment to boost trade ties with Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthening trade, investment, and business relations with Qatar.

During a ceremony to commemorate Qatar's National Day, he stated that Pakistan and Qatar share deep brotherly relations.

The prime minister, whose family – the Sharifs of Raiwind – enjoys amicable relations with the Qatari rulers spanning over three decades, conveyed sincere congratulations to the Qatari Emir and people of Qatar on their national day.

He stated that the nation has made remarkable progress under the dynamic and prudent leadership of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, which is undoubtedly a role model for the Muslim world.

Sharif, who used to be a sports enthusiast in his youth, touched upon Qatari leader’s love for promotion of sports and said that the successful organisation of the World Cup Football Tournament exemplifies the Emir of Qatar's dedication to boost sports activities.

The prime minister also reflected on his recent trip to Doha, during which he had the opportunity of inaugurating a Pakistani exhibition which was organised by the sister of Qatari Emir.

He also conveyed his appreciation to Emir of Qatar and his sister for their efforts in organising the exhibition, while also recognising Qatar's ongoing commitment to nurturing the skills of Pakistan's emerging IT professionals.

He said that Pakistan is working on different programmes aimed at sending skilled IT professionals to Qatar, who will represent the nation as exemplary ambassadors.

Sharif concluded by inviting the Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan, saying such a visit would further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024