AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-10

PM reiterates commitment to boost trade ties with Qatar

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 07:21am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthening trade, investment, and business relations with Qatar.

During a ceremony to commemorate Qatar's National Day, he stated that Pakistan and Qatar share deep brotherly relations.

The prime minister, whose family – the Sharifs of Raiwind – enjoys amicable relations with the Qatari rulers spanning over three decades, conveyed sincere congratulations to the Qatari Emir and people of Qatar on their national day.

He stated that the nation has made remarkable progress under the dynamic and prudent leadership of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, which is undoubtedly a role model for the Muslim world.

Sharif, who used to be a sports enthusiast in his youth, touched upon Qatari leader’s love for promotion of sports and said that the successful organisation of the World Cup Football Tournament exemplifies the Emir of Qatar's dedication to boost sports activities.

The prime minister also reflected on his recent trip to Doha, during which he had the opportunity of inaugurating a Pakistani exhibition which was organised by the sister of Qatari Emir.

He also conveyed his appreciation to Emir of Qatar and his sister for their efforts in organising the exhibition, while also recognising Qatar's ongoing commitment to nurturing the skills of Pakistan's emerging IT professionals.

He said that Pakistan is working on different programmes aimed at sending skilled IT professionals to Qatar, who will represent the nation as exemplary ambassadors.

Sharif concluded by inviting the Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan, saying such a visit would further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Trade ties Qatar National Day PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Qatar ties

Comments

200 characters

PM reiterates commitment to boost trade ties with Qatar

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories