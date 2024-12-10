Toshakhana-II case: Indictment of IK, Bushra deferred again

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday once again deferred the indictment of ex-prime minister and founding chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case.

The hearing which took place in a makeshift court set up in Adiala Jail was presided over by Special Judge Central Shah Rukh, but no charges were formally filed.

The court deferred the indictment until December 12, while Bushra Bibi’s arrest warrant was cancelled following her appearance in court.

The defendants Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi also submitted their responses concerning the £190 million reference, as mandated under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which obligates them to address inquiries pertaining to the charges.

Following the submission of their responses, the hearing was adjourned until December 12. The hearing was conducted at Adiala Jail by Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

