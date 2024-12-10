Cold, dry weather likely

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday issued a warning about the continuing cold waves across the country, as temperatures have plummeted to seasonal lows.

In its daily forecast, the Met said that the cold wave gripped many parts of the country in the past 24 hours, pulling down mercury levels to the lowest points of the season.

In the next 24 hours: cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in hilly areas.

Patches of frost are likely to cover Islamabad, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab during morning hours.

Shallow fog may also engulf a few parts in southern Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

