AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

PM directs safe evacuation of citizens from Syria

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: In light of the ongoing turmoil in Syria, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to instantly prepare a comprehensive action plan for safe evacuation of Pakistani nationals wishing to return from Syria through neighbouring countries.

During a meeting convened to take stock of the ongoing situation in Syria and secure evacuation of Pakistani nationals residing in the war-torn country, he emphasised the need for taking all possible measures to ensure their safe exit from Syria.

He directed the authorities to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis living in Syria, and called for the mobilisation of all available resources to facilitate their safe repatriation to the country, along with their families.

He also directed the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus to establish an information desk and a helpline to facilitate the Pakistanis, adding “there should be no negligence in this regard, as safety of Pakistanis is our most priority.”

He issued directives that foreign affairs ministry’ crisis management unit and information desks at Pakistan’s Embassies in Syria and its neighbouring countries should remain operational round-the-clock until the security situation improves in the war-ravaged country.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar, the special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs Tariq Fatemi and senior officials from relevant departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syria Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PM directs safe evacuation of citizens from Syria

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories