PM directs safe evacuation of citizens from Syria

ISLAMABAD: In light of the ongoing turmoil in Syria, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to instantly prepare a comprehensive action plan for safe evacuation of Pakistani nationals wishing to return from Syria through neighbouring countries.

During a meeting convened to take stock of the ongoing situation in Syria and secure evacuation of Pakistani nationals residing in the war-torn country, he emphasised the need for taking all possible measures to ensure their safe exit from Syria.

He directed the authorities to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis living in Syria, and called for the mobilisation of all available resources to facilitate their safe repatriation to the country, along with their families.

He also directed the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus to establish an information desk and a helpline to facilitate the Pakistanis, adding “there should be no negligence in this regard, as safety of Pakistanis is our most priority.”

He issued directives that foreign affairs ministry’ crisis management unit and information desks at Pakistan’s Embassies in Syria and its neighbouring countries should remain operational round-the-clock until the security situation improves in the war-ravaged country.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar, the special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs Tariq Fatemi and senior officials from relevant departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024