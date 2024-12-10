Religious seminaries bill: Naqvi meets patron of Wifaq-ul-Madaris

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Jamia Ashrafia, here on Monday and met with the patron-in-chief of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Maulana Fazl Rahim Ashrafi and held a detailed discussion regarding the bill pertaining to the religious seminaries.

Interior Minister expressed gratitude to Maulana Fazl Rahim for assuring a positive role regarding matters pertaining to the seminaries.

Maulana Fazl Rahim Ashrafi assured Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi of his positive role in addressing concerns related to the proposed Madaris Bill.

Special prayers were offered for national security, development and prosperity of the country.

Mohsin Naqvi also inquired after the health of Maulana Fazl Rahim and expressed best wishes for him.

Both held detailed discussions about the proposed Madaris Bill and emphasised the importance of de-politicising Madaris issues and focusing on constructive resolutions.

Maulana Fazl Rahim categorically stated that the issues connected with madaris should not be politicised. He assured the interior minister of Wafaq-ul-Madaris’s positive role in addressing concerns regarding the bill. He suggested that Punjab should adopt a framework similar to the federal government’s policy by bringing madaris under the education department’s supervision.

Mohsin Naqvi thanked Maulana Fazl Rahim for his commitment to playing a positive role regarding the proposed Madaris Bill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024