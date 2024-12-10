AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

Religious seminaries bill: Naqvi meets patron of Wifaq-ul-Madaris

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Jamia Ashrafia, here on Monday and met with the patron-in-chief of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Maulana Fazl Rahim Ashrafi and held a detailed discussion regarding the bill pertaining to the religious seminaries.

Interior Minister expressed gratitude to Maulana Fazl Rahim for assuring a positive role regarding matters pertaining to the seminaries.

Maulana Fazl Rahim Ashrafi assured Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi of his positive role in addressing concerns related to the proposed Madaris Bill.

Special prayers were offered for national security, development and prosperity of the country.

Mohsin Naqvi also inquired after the health of Maulana Fazl Rahim and expressed best wishes for him.

Both held detailed discussions about the proposed Madaris Bill and emphasised the importance of de-politicising Madaris issues and focusing on constructive resolutions.

Maulana Fazl Rahim categorically stated that the issues connected with madaris should not be politicised. He assured the interior minister of Wafaq-ul-Madaris’s positive role in addressing concerns regarding the bill. He suggested that Punjab should adopt a framework similar to the federal government’s policy by bringing madaris under the education department’s supervision.

Mohsin Naqvi thanked Maulana Fazl Rahim for his commitment to playing a positive role regarding the proposed Madaris Bill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi Jamia Ashrafia

Comments

200 characters

Religious seminaries bill: Naqvi meets patron of Wifaq-ul-Madaris

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories