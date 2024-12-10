Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 237,186 tonnes of cargo comprising 138,709 tonnes of import cargo and 98,477 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 138,709 comprised of 119,230 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,508 tonnes of Chickpeas & 17,971 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 98,477 comprised of 65,775 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 143 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 19,600 tonnes of Clinkers &1 2,959 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Pu Sheng 6, Hyundai Jakarta, Oocl Nagoya & MT Sargodha berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, Jolly Verdr, Amelia, Em Zenith, X-Press Salween, X-Press Phoenix & Kmtc Mundra sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT TRUST

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Positano’ left the on Monday morning, while four more ships, Apollon-D, Manticore, Ashiko Victoria and Borno are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 119,730 tonnes, comprising 75,945 tonnes imports cargo and 43,785 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,488 Containers (1,983 TEUs Imports& 2,505 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Diamond and DS Sofie Bulker & another containers ship ‘MSC Silvia’ scheduled to load/offload Rice and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, MW-2 and QICT respectively on today Monday 9th December, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Seletar’ due to arrive at port on Tuesday 10th December, 2024.

