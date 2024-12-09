Atif Aslam, Coldplay: Dubai set to welcome winter with live events, performances, shopping festival

From the highly-anticipated annual Dubai Shopping Festival to the seasonal Christmas markets and tree-lightings, Dubai is looking to end the year with record visitors and an event-packed calendar, continuing well into the new year.

Dubai Shopping Festival

As the airport works on overdrive, processing ample visitors, the shopping festival is already underway, offering discounts, live entertainment, and much more.

One can avail special deals as well as special programming for children as well as pop-up markets.

From concerts to fashion: as temperature tempers, 8 events to attend in Dubai

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

There are plenty of winter and Christmas markets popping up around town and here we have rounded up a few that are worth visiting. Head down to Fort Island, which has been transformed a winter wonderland.

It features free entry and a 36-foot Christmas tree, a North Pole train ride and a Venetian carousel.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah until December 31.

Tree Lightings are also take place across the city at hotels such as Raffles The Palm, JA The Resort and Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse through the month of December.

New Year’s Eve

The main event in Dubai, are the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks set to mark the beginning of the new year, and visible from the city’s many restaurants, residences and rooftops.

If you haven’t already made a booking at the city’s countless restaurants for a spot on December 31, we would suggest you do so.

Many restaurants offer prix fixe menus along with entertainment for the night along with fellow revelers. Those spots with a view of the Burj Khalifa are set to book up fast.

Live performances: concerts, musicals

Plenty global formers are set to perform in UAE this season, with Lionel Richie set to perform at Atlantis The Palm, on New Year’s Eve.

The luxury hotel will host a Broadway-themed black-tie affair with theatrical performances. Tickets begin at AED6,500 for adults and AED4,500 for children.

Gipsy Kings are also set to perform at Festival City while Andrea Bocelli is set to perform at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi on December 31.

Thinking of travelling to Dubai? here are some recommendations this season

Ricky Martin will perform an array of his classic hits on December 14 at the Coca-Cola Arena, while Atif Aslam is set to perform at Coca-Cola Arena on February 1. Tickets begin at DHS150.

Coldplay will perform their sold-out tour in Abu Dhabi in January. While tickets are currently only available on resale websites, plenty hotels are selling packages that include tickets to the show as well.

Greenday is also set to perform at Expo City on January 27. Tickets begin at AED400.

Some holiday favorites are also set to showcase this season.

The Nutcracker at Dubai Opera will run from December 19-22 by Astana Opera ballet and orchestra. Tickets begin at DHS290.

A musical, ‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ will run at the Zabeel Theatre from December 20 to 24. Tickets begin at DHS200.

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

This annual literary even will feature writers, authors, workshops as well as a concert.

The 2024 edition saw luminaries like Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch, meditation expert Gelong Thubten and UAE astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi take to the stage to speak on topics ranging from pop culture to psychology and AI to history.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, January 29-February 3.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Dubai is no stranger to sports tourism and holds global sporting tournaments through the course of the year.

The annual ATP 500 event will be held from February 16 – March 1, 2025. Featured players next year will include Naomi Osaka, including former winners Daniil Medvedev and Jasmine Paolini.

Tickets are currently on sale.