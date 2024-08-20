From concerts to fashion: as temperature tempers, 8 events to attend in Dubai

As the sweltering weather in the southern hemisphere begins to temper, Dubai’s event calendar is set to become inundated with plenty cultural, sporting and culinary events.

The city is gearing up for concerts, sailing and golf tournaments, as well as concerts by Enrique Iglesias and the Backstreet Boys, looking to continue its momentum after welcoming record numbers of tourists last year.

Here is a curated list of shopping, eating, art and music events scheduled to take place this fall season in Dubai.

1. Enrique Iglesias, Calvin Harris

For anyone looking for any nostalgia, the evergreen Iglesias is slated to perform on September 13 at the Coca Cola Arena, while Harris will perform on October 26.

If you’re up for a quick trek to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, you can also catch the Backstreet Boys in October and Bryan Adams in December.

2. Salon du Chocolat

Established in Paris in 1994, Salon du Chocolat event is held annually across major cities in the world. This year, it will be held at Madinat Jumeirah from September 18-20.

It will bring together professional chocolatiers, pastry chefs, renowned chocolate tasters, authors, food bloggers and chocolate lovers.

Also present will be exhibitor stands from the confectionary and patisserie space, chocolate sampling stands and stalls as well as a Chocolate Fashion Show.

3. Gault&Millau Culinary Innovators

Dubai’s most acclaimed chefs will unite for Gault&Millau’s inaugural Culinary Innovators showcase.

This first of its kind event will bring together 12 Dubai’s chefs for a three-night pop-up from October 24-26 at ICD Brookfield Place.

4. AIDA - Opera by Giuseppe Verdi

For opera enthusiasts, the new season of Dubai’s opera season includes the perennial AIDA, playing from September 13-15.

Performed by the Polish National Opera Orchestra, choir and soloists, this show tells the gripping story of love, sacrifice and betrayal in ancient Egypt.

Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony is also set to showcase on September 22.

5. Dubai Design Week

The largest design fair in the region is set to return from November 6-9, which will also include Design Dubai.

Expect exhibitors from the world over showcasing cutting edge design, artefacts, furniture, lighting and home accessories, as well as interviews and discussions with leading architects, designers, and experts.

Set to occur in the inspiring Design District in downtown Dubai, there will also be a maker’s market if you’re willing to pick up some locally-crafted goods.

6. Dubai Fashion Week

Showcasing the hottest trends for the Spring/Summer 2025 season, Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) is set to take place from September 1-7 at Dubai Design District.

Co-founded by Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council, the week-long showcase will feature over 30 fashion brands from countries including France, India, Italy and the UAE, presenting both streetwear and haute couture collections.

7. Dubai Sail Grand Prix

Make your way to Mina Rashid on November 23 and 24 for the 2024 edition of SailGP’s Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix.

This championship, presented by P&O Marinas, will see the best athletes in the world go head to head during a thrilling race as flying F50 catamarans battle it out on the water for the winning spot.

8. DP World Tour Championship

For golf aficionadoes, the world’s greatest players return to Dubai for the season-ending Rolex Series event on November 23-24.

The leading 50 golfers will take to the Earth golf course at Jumeirah Golf Estates to battle it out and be crowned Race to Dubai champion.