AGL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 200.50 Increased By ▲ 6.21 (3.2%)
BOP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.52%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.06%)
DFML 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.76%)
DGKC 102.70 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (6.3%)
FCCL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.13%)
FFBL 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
HUBC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.86%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
KOSM 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.42%)
MLCF 48.68 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.6%)
NBP 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.17%)
OGDC 196.85 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.61%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
PPL 176.07 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.86%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.78%)
PTC 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.63%)
SEARL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (7.87%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.32%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.59%)
TREET 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.83%)
TRG 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
UNITY 39.26 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.59%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.29%)
BR100 11,670 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.26%)
BR30 35,958 Increased By 547.3 (1.55%)
KSE100 109,405 Increased By 351.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 33,951 Increased By 102.2 (0.3%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks ease as inflation slows, key policy meeting eyed

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 10:38am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks dropped in a volatile trading session on Monday as inflation data undershot estimates despite Beijing’s recent efforts, with analysts expecting more stimulus measures in a key policy meeting this week.

China, HK stocks rise to 3-week highs

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.4% at 3,390.62 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.51%, with the consumer staples sector declining 0.75% and the real estate index sliding 1.98%.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark index, the Hang Seng Index, was down 0.57% at 19,753.26.

  • Data released on Monday showed China’s consumer inflation weakened in November while factory deflation persisted, suggesting Beijing’s recent efforts to shore up economic demand are having only limited impact.

  • The consumer price index rose 0.2% in November from a year earlier, hitting a five-month low and missing estimates, while the producer price index fell 2.5% year-on-year last month.

  • With the headwinds persisting, investors await more policy direction from the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) this week, where policymakers are expected to chart the course for the country’s economy in 2025.

  • Beijing is likely to recognise the growth headwinds from domestic demand weakness and external uncertainties, and set more supportive policy tones, economists at UBS said in a note to clients on Monday.

  • “We expect the CEWC may call for higher headline fiscal deficit,” they wrote. Beijing could also allow more issuance of special government bond to support trade-in program of more consumer goods, and larger issuance of special local government bond to support local debt swap and property inventory destocking, they added.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks ease as inflation slows, key policy meeting eyed

PSX recovers as buying momentum returns, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Oil edges up as rising Mideast tensions offset demand fears

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

Read more stories