‘Smogged Down’: Pakistan’s fight for clean air

Despite the choking haze that grips its cities year after year, Pakistan remains caught in a web of policy inertia and weak enforcement in combating smog. This pervasive air pollution, now a predictable seasonal crisis, reflects not only industrial and vehicular emissions but also systemic governance failures. The year 2024 has marked the worst winter smog engulfing Punjab and adjoining areas. As millions struggle to breathe, one pressing question arises: How long will this environmental emergency be overlooked?

Leadership may refute claims of neglect, yet the reality is stark. While the world innovates to combat pollution, Pakistan remains mired in superficial actions—such as bans and press conferences—which fail to provide substantive solutions. The problem extends beyond winter smog; major cities consistently report Air Quality Index (AQI) levels above 150 throughout the year, a threshold classified as unhealthy.

Effectively addressing smog in Pakistan requires a dynamic, multi-faceted strategy that tackles root causes and draws lessons from historical examples. Cities like Beijing, London, and Los Angeles, and regions such as Southeast Asia have faced severe air pollution crises but have made significant strides toward improvement. Accepting the root causes is the first step.

London’s Great Smog of 1952 stemmed from heavy coal use during a cold snap. In Beijing and Los Angeles, rapid industrialization, vehicular emissions, and coal-fired power plants were major contributors. Japan’s “Yokkaichi Asthma” crisis was caused by petrochemical industries releasing sulfur dioxide, while Southeast Asia’s transboundary haze resulted from slash-and-burn agricultural practices in Indonesia. Pakistan’s air quality crisis is similarly multifaceted, but valuable lessons can be drawn from these examples.

An analysis of these triggers and solutions highlights how policymakers can design effective, region-specific strategies that balance environmental, economic, and public health considerations. Historical success stories reveal that integrated approaches—combining regulation, technology, and public participation—are most effective. Early adoption of clean technologies and proactive planning can prevent future crises, while global cooperation is vital for addressing cross-border pollution issues.

The UK’s Clean Air Act of 1956 implemented measures like restricting coal burning in urban areas, establishing smokeless zones, and relocating heavy industries. Similarly, China’s 2013 Air Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan transitioned to renewable energy, shut down polluting factories, improved public transport, and adopted real-time air quality monitoring. Los Angeles tackled smog with the Clean Air Act of 1963 and amendments that enforced emission standards, mandated catalytic converters in cars, promoted cleaner fuels, and expanded public transportation. Southeast Asia addressed transboundary haze through ASEAN agreements, strict bans on illegal forest burning, and satellite monitoring to penalize offenders.

These successes share common strategies: legislation, technological innovation, urban planning, and public awareness. Strong laws enforce emission standards and limit high-pollution activities. Technological advancements drive cleaner industrial practices and promote electric and hybrid vehicles. Urban planning enhances green spaces, improves public transport, and limits vehicle congestion. Public awareness fosters environmentally friendly behaviors and community engagement. Together, these approaches foster sustainable urban living and combat smog.

In contrast, Pakistan’s efforts remain inadequate due to weak policy enforcement, outdated infrastructure, and limited public awareness. Environmental laws like the Punjab Environmental Protection Act (1997) lack enforcement, allowing polluting industries and vehicles to operate unchecked. Seasonal bans and smog alerts are reactive measures that fail to address root causes. Long-term planning and integrated strategies are absent, leaving urban planning and sustainable practices underdeveloped.

Agricultural practices such as stubble burning significantly contribute to smog, but government programs offering alternatives are insufficient. Energy policies heavily rely on fossil fuels, with slow adoption of cleaner technologies like zigzag kilns. Public awareness campaigns about health risks and behavioral changes are minimal. Governance issues, including weak inter-provincial coordination and limited political will, further exacerbate the problem. Budget constraints and underfunded environmental agencies hinder investments in clean energy, urban planning, and transportation infrastructure, leaving the country ill-equipped to tackle its smog crisis.

To combat smog effectively, Pakistan must strengthen environmental law enforcement with stricter penalties and advanced monitoring technologies, while promoting cleaner energy sources and energy-efficient practices. Subsidies and education for farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural methods can reduce stubble burning. Expanding air quality monitoring networks and making data publicly accessible will enhance accountability. Urban planning should prioritize public transport improvements, green zones, and low-emission areas. Nationwide awareness campaigns and investments in clean technologies are crucial. Finally, inter-provincial and cross-border coordination, especially with India, which faces similar challenges, is vital to implementing a unified, well-funded strategy for long-term solutions.