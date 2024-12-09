Heavy showers likely in some regions

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department informed that the national weather forecast indicated a shift in conditions over the coming days, with rain, wind, and thunderstorms expected in several regions.

According to a PMD report, on Sunday, heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, are predicted to affect Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Pothohar region. Snowfall is also expected over the hills in these areas, while the rest of the country will experience cold and dry weather.