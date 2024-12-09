Navy commemorates Gwadar Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy commemorated Gwadar Day with full zeal, marking the 66th Anniversary of Gwadar’s merger with Pakistan.

Pakistan Navy holds a unique honour and association with Gwadar. 66 years ago, on this day, a young Pakistan Navy officer, Lt Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey — who later became Chief of the Naval Staff and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee — led a platoon of Pakistan Navy to Gwadar and had the privilege of hoisting Pakistani flag for the first time.

Historically, Gwadar remained part of Oman from 1784 until its integration into Pakistan on 7th December 1958.

The commemoration activities began with an impressive flag-raising ceremony at Gwadar Point, held at Pakistan Navy’s unit, PNS AKRAM. A PN Sea King helicopter presented a salute to Gwadar through a spectacular flypast. Additionally, a PN warship stationed at Gwadar was opened to local visitors.

A large number of visitors, including representatives from civil society, fishermen communities, students, journalists, and officials from the government and law enforcement agencies, participated in the events commemorating this historic day.

