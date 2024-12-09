AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-09

Navy commemorates Gwadar Day

Recorder Report Published December 9, 2024 Updated December 9, 2024 07:12am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy commemorated Gwadar Day with full zeal, marking the 66th Anniversary of Gwadar’s merger with Pakistan.

Pakistan Navy holds a unique honour and association with Gwadar. 66 years ago, on this day, a young Pakistan Navy officer, Lt Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey — who later became Chief of the Naval Staff and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee — led a platoon of Pakistan Navy to Gwadar and had the privilege of hoisting Pakistani flag for the first time.

Historically, Gwadar remained part of Oman from 1784 until its integration into Pakistan on 7th December 1958.

The commemoration activities began with an impressive flag-raising ceremony at Gwadar Point, held at Pakistan Navy’s unit, PNS AKRAM. A PN Sea King helicopter presented a salute to Gwadar through a spectacular flypast. Additionally, a PN warship stationed at Gwadar was opened to local visitors.

A large number of visitors, including representatives from civil society, fishermen communities, students, journalists, and officials from the government and law enforcement agencies, participated in the events commemorating this historic day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

pakistan navy Gwadar Gwadar Day

Comments

200 characters

Navy commemorates Gwadar Day

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

IK forms panel for talks with govt

Vawda speaks of former ISI chief’s court martial

42.3m individuals added to electoral rolls since GE-2013: FAFEN

All scheduled banks: Hajj applications can be submitted till Tuesday

Read more stories