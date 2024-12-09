University of Education marks World Fisheries Day

FAISALABAD: The World Fisheries Day 2024 event was organized at the University of Education Faisalabad campus. On this occasion, awareness walk, seminar, and competition among students through stalls and posters were organized.

World Fisheries Day has been celebrated worldwide since 1997 to highlight the importance of sustainable fisheries. The theme was to ensure sustainable fisheries, which Prof Dr Farhat Jabeen, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences, Government College University Faisalabad, and Dr Khalid Abbas, Associate Professor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad highlighted in their lectures.

Under the leadership of the Head of the Department of Zoology, Dr Fayaz Rasool (Associate Professor) and Dr Danish Riaz (Assistant Professor), the students set up stalls of different types of fish. The purpose of which was to educate the campus community about the use and identification of fish.

Apart from this, a poster competition on sustainable use of fisheries resources of Pakistan was also organized. The poster competition was judged by Dr Sajid Abdullah, Dr Shakeela Parveen (University of Agriculture Faisalabad) and Dr Syed Makhdoom Hussain.

At the end of the function, the guests and participants appreciated the efforts of Campus Principal Professor Dr Shahid Iqbal, who made wonderful arrangements for education and awareness of the students and community by inviting experts in the field of fisheries.

