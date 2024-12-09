AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Sports Print 2024-12-09

Champions Trophy: PM, PCB chief discuss matters

Muhammad Saleem Published 09 Dec, 2024 07:37am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday and discussed matters concerning Champions Trophy and the country’s security situation.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s principled stance on the Champions Trophy.

Mohsin Naqvi informed the PM that the PCB is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan.

The prime minister remarked that in the ICC, chairman PCB has represented the voice of 240 million Pakistanis.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that he wanted Pakistan and the game of cricket to win and looking forward to hearing good news about the Champions Trophy.

The PCB chairman told the premier that the PCB was ready to host the event and all preparations are complete in this regard.

The PM showed his complete trust in the PCB chairman and said, “You have represented the 240 million Pakistanis at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting and the country’s honour and prestige must be our top priority.”

Pakistan Icc PCB BCCI PCB chairman Champions Trophy PM Shehbaz Sharif Mohsin Naqvi ICC Champions Trophy 2025

