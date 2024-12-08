Maryam to leave for China today

LAHORE: On the invitation of International Development Department of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be leaving for China on Sunday (today) on a eight-day (December 8-15) official visit.

A 10-member high-level delegation including Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will accompany Chief Minister on this visit. Special arrangements have been made for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

During her visit, the Punjab Chief Minister will meet Liu Jianzhou, Minister of International Department of CPC. Deputy Minister Sun Haiyan will host a luncheon in her honour. She will also meet the central leadership of CPC, including Minister of Environment.

China’s ambassador meets Punjab CM, Nawaz

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit Shijiazhuang Hospital, and will be briefed on the public health system in China. She will also visit Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, the Science Park, environmental improvement technology, IT and institutions related to the use of modern scientific methods.

Maryam Nawaz will participate in the exhibition of imported goods; will visit the CPC Central Congress and the museum. She will also visit a primary school, and will be briefed on the education system in China. Punjab China Dinner and Punjab Investment Conference are also included in the visit schedule.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit the Jiangdong Renewable Energy Facility, and will review the renewable energy system of China. She will also visit the Hawaii Technologies Factory. Discussions are also scheduled on increasing mutual cooperation between China’s ruling party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, besides a discussion on increasing mutual cooperation and economic ties between China and the Government of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024