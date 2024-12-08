3 separate engagements across KP: Security forces neutralise 22 terrorists

ISLAMABAD: In a series of operations conducted on 6-7 December, security forces successfully neutralized 22 terrorists in three separate engagements across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The first operation, based on actionable intelligence, was carried out in the Gul Imam area of Tank District. Security forces targeted a terrorist hideout, killing nine terrorists and injuring six others in a precise and effective strike.

In North Waziristan District, another operation led to the elimination of 10 terrorists, further curbing the threat in the region.

8 terrorists killed in two KP IBOs

In a third encounter, security forces foiled an attempted attack on a security forces’ post in Thall District. During the intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed. Tragically, six soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom, laying down their lives while fighting gallantly to protect the nation.

Following these successful operations, sanitization efforts are underway to ensure the area is cleared of any remaining terrorist elements.

The Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating terrorism and securing peace. The sacrifices of the brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom further strengthen the resolve to eliminate this menace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024