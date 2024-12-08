Lower Kurrum: Six soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: The security forces on Saturday killed several terrorists who attempted to assault a Frontier Corps (FC) check post located near the Bagan area of Lower Kurram.

According to sources, six soldiers of Pakistan Army martyred while seven others were sustained injuries in the attack. The bodies of the martyred soldiers and injured have been shifted to Tal Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Those who embraced martyrdom include Naib Subidar Khalid Bangash, Hawaldar Jadeed Orakzai, Lance Naik Wilayat Hussain Toori, Lance Naik Shaheedur Rehman, Sipoy Nizamuddin Mehsood and Sipoy Sifatullah Afridi

This incident follows a deadly gun attack on November 21, when a convoy of Parachinar passengers was targeted with sophisticated weapons, resulting in death of more than 50 people, including eight women and five children. Over 150 locals have lost their lives in sectarian clashes in this area so far in a month.

Earlier on Friday, tribal elders in district Kurram agreed to an indefinite ceasefire to ensure peace in the area. A grand Jirga was convened under the leadership of the Commissioner Kohat Division with over 100 representatives from both sides participating.

During the Jirga in Kohat on December 6, an indefinite ceasefire was agreed between the Commissioner Kohat Division and tribal elders of Kurram district. The commissioner emphasized the need for lasting peace and assured the enforcement of writ of the government in restive region.

The delegates from both tribes have consented to continue their discussions until a lasting resolution is reached. The Kurram district has experienced severe sectarian conflicts and violence among various tribes over land disputes for several months.

Meanwhile, local residents while talking to Business Recorder on phone said that banks in Kurram district, especially in Parachinar, are currently experiencing significant cash shortages as a result of extended road closures.

They said that customers are finding it increasingly difficult to access their funds, with ATM machines and bank counters frequently depleted of cash, adding long queues outside the banks could be seen, as individuals anxiously await the opportunity to withdraw their salaries and pensions.

The local people expressed great frustration over their inability to meet financial needs due to the lack of available cash as the residents said that this situation has been ongoing for the past two months and has now deteriorated further.

The markets in the area are currently facing shortages of food products, as well as, essential and life-saving medications, they added.

