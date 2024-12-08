AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-08

Lower Kurrum: Six soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

Naveed Siddiqui Published 08 Dec, 2024 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: The security forces on Saturday killed several terrorists who attempted to assault a Frontier Corps (FC) check post located near the Bagan area of Lower Kurram.

According to sources, six soldiers of Pakistan Army martyred while seven others were sustained injuries in the attack. The bodies of the martyred soldiers and injured have been shifted to Tal Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Those who embraced martyrdom include Naib Subidar Khalid Bangash, Hawaldar Jadeed Orakzai, Lance Naik Wilayat Hussain Toori, Lance Naik Shaheedur Rehman, Sipoy Nizamuddin Mehsood and Sipoy Sifatullah Afridi

Captain, soldier martyred in two KP operations

This incident follows a deadly gun attack on November 21, when a convoy of Parachinar passengers was targeted with sophisticated weapons, resulting in death of more than 50 people, including eight women and five children. Over 150 locals have lost their lives in sectarian clashes in this area so far in a month.

Earlier on Friday, tribal elders in district Kurram agreed to an indefinite ceasefire to ensure peace in the area. A grand Jirga was convened under the leadership of the Commissioner Kohat Division with over 100 representatives from both sides participating.

During the Jirga in Kohat on December 6, an indefinite ceasefire was agreed between the Commissioner Kohat Division and tribal elders of Kurram district. The commissioner emphasized the need for lasting peace and assured the enforcement of writ of the government in restive region.

The delegates from both tribes have consented to continue their discussions until a lasting resolution is reached. The Kurram district has experienced severe sectarian conflicts and violence among various tribes over land disputes for several months.

Meanwhile, local residents while talking to Business Recorder on phone said that banks in Kurram district, especially in Parachinar, are currently experiencing significant cash shortages as a result of extended road closures.

They said that customers are finding it increasingly difficult to access their funds, with ATM machines and bank counters frequently depleted of cash, adding long queues outside the banks could be seen, as individuals anxiously await the opportunity to withdraw their salaries and pensions.

The local people expressed great frustration over their inability to meet financial needs due to the lack of available cash as the residents said that this situation has been ongoing for the past two months and has now deteriorated further.

The markets in the area are currently facing shortages of food products, as well as, essential and life-saving medications, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Terrorist attack martyred soldiers

Comments

200 characters

Lower Kurrum: Six soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

Maryam to leave for China today

Q1 Punjab govt debt jumps 0.1pc

Advisor outlines key economic policies, initiatives

Improved macro indicators: Govt explains approach to economy

Services in 8 areas before Rousch plant takeover: NPPMCL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

PM credits Aurangzeb-led team for taming inflation

3 separate engagements across KP: Security forces neutralise 22 terrorists

GHQ attack case: ATC issues NBWs against Gandapur, 25 others

Licences will be revoked for delayed cane crushing, PSMA warned

Read more stories