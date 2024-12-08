Justice Mansoor dismisses rumours about his resignation

ISLAMABADL Justice Mansoor Ali Shah dismissed the rumours regarding his resignation as a judge of the Supreme Court, and termed them mere speculation.

The senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court was speaking at the launching ceremony of “Re-imagine Justice for Children in Pakistan- the Voice of Children - a joint venture of the Federal Judicial Academy and UNICEF here at the Academy on Saturday.

After the event, a journalist questioned about the authenticity of the resignation rumours. Justice Mansoor responded: “I don’t know where you got this concern from; these are all assumptions. I am not going anywhere.” I will continue the work that I can do. I am attending this conference today and will be attending another after this. I will use the authority I have to improve the system as much as possible, he added.

During his address, Justice Mansoor expressed disappointment over not being able to provide an interpretation of laws due to not being a part of the constitutional bench, which has been formed after the recent judicial reforms, for handling significant cases. “I cannot provide this interpretation anymore; but you can,” he said while pointing his remark toward his colleague, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, who was also attending the session.

The launching ceremony was also attended by Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani, Senior Puisne Judge, Islamabad High Court, district judiciary judges, international partners, noted lawyers, human rights and children rights activists, students of law from different educational institutions and law colleges, among others attended, this historical launch event.

