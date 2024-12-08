AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Customs seizes 8 containers loaded with usable batteries

Published 08 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) has seized eight containers loaded with 6,748 usable batteries worth Rs138.9 million, which were cleared from Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and registered a case, accordingly.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that a private company was attempting to smuggle usable batteries under the guise of battery scrap. In response, a special team has been formed to investigate the matter.

The team intercepted the consignment at ICI Bridge West Wharf Road after stiff vigilance on containers specifically declared as battery scrap.

Upon questioning from the senior manager of a clearing agency, he presented three Goods Declarations (GDs) cleared through the green channel for eight containers. However, only seven containers were present at the location.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

