AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Markets Print 2024-12-08

Copper hits three-week high on supply concerns

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2024 02:56am

LONDON: Copper prices touched a three-week high on Friday, boosted by declines in Chinese inventories and concerns about supply of raw materials after a treatment charge deal was agreed. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.8% at $9,147 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading, having touched $9,178, the strongest since Nov. 15.

News on Thursday that Chilean miner Antofagasta and Jiangxi Copper agreed to significantly lower copper concentrate processing fees for 2025 highlighted concerns about sufficient availability of copper concentrate in the spot market.

“For 2025, we’ll probably see smelters struggle to make profits at the new TC/RCs (treatment and refining charges). Supply issues will start to bubble up in the second half of 2025,” said Daria Efanova, head of research at broker Sucden Financial.

Some investors were closing out positions ahead of the year-end and the rising copper price sparked some short-covering by speculators, Efanova added.

Copper Copper prices LME

