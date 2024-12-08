AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
2024-12-08

JICA commemorates 70 years of its ODA to Pakistan

Published 08 Dec, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Saturday commemorated 70 years of its official development assistance (ODA) to Pakistan, featuring a photo exhibition that showcased the positive impacts of its various projects across the nation.

The event was attended by government officials, development partners, and important stakeholders to honour this achievement.

During the opening ceremony, Naoaki Miyata, the chief representative of JICA in Pakistan, said that Japan has a longstanding tradition of fostering reciprocal relationships through ongoing dialogues with partner nations to develop effective solutions. “By utilising this tradition, JICA is prepared to promote collaborative efforts among stakeholders to enhance the future of Pakistan,” he added.

Shuichi Takano, the chargé d’Affairs of Japan Embassy, said that Japan wants to foster social values collaboratively through dialogue and cooperation, adding Japan remains dedicated to working alongside Pakistan to unlock its immense potential.”

The event featured a collection of photographs from numerous successful initiatives. Each photograph narrates a story of collaboration, emphasizing the mutual dedication to enhancing the quality of life for millions of individuals in Pakistan.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, highlighted the critical need for continued collaboration and innovation in addressing the development challenges faced by Pakistan, adding their presence not only emphasizes the importance of JICA’s initiatives but also reinforces the lasting friendship between Japan and Pakistan.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until December 8 from 10am to 4pm at white gallery in Lok Virsa, enabling the visitors to delve into rich history of JICA’s contributions to Pakistan and to inspire future generations to engage in development efforts.

